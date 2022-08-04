SushiSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.16 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $186.73 million and approximately $86.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00006479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,651.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00128632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032561 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,824,912 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

