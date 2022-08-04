Swop Price Tops $1.14 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Swop has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005044 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $2.76 million and $27,244.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,495,881 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,402 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
