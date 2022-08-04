Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $23.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Symbotic from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,403. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

