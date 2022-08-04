Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.97. 672,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 47.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.