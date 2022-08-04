Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

