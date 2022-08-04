Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $51,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

