Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.22% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $46.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

