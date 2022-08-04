Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 2,629.45%.

Shares of TLIS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 107,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,572. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Talis Biomedical worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

