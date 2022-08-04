Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.59. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

