Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.43

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 181,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

