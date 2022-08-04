Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 766 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.71 on Thursday, hitting $376.87. 53,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,412. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.