Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $7,769,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AMETEK by 195.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.87. 7,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,536. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

