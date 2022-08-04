Taurus Asset Management LLC Invests $9.62 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $296.67. 8,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average is $281.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.