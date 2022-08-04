Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 7,852 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 239,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

