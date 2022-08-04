Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 4,920 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,822. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

