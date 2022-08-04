Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 9,912 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 625,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,744,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

