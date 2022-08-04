Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
BERY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 26,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,501. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.
BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
