Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 26,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,501. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.