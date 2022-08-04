Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

