Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.