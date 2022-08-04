Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 45,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

