Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 577 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

TRV stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

