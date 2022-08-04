Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after acquiring an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 17,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,642. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

