Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.53. 13,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

