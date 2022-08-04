Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNK. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 12,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 149.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile



Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

