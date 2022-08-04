Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$62.00–$61.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$42.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.85–$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.03.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 398,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

