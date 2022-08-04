Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.85–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.73 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$62.00–$61.00 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.