Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.45-$17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TDY traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.76. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,019. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

