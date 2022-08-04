Ternoa Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $409,673.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

