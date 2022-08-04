Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Terraco Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,837,916 shares traded.

Terraco Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$26.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Terraco Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terraco Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terraco Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.