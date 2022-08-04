TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $464.83 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,932,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 539,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 577,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 89,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,859,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

