Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.