Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,050 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 112.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

MANH opened at $144.97 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

