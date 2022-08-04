TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.34 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.76. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
