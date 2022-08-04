TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $120.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.69.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

