Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.