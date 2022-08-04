The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 5.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

