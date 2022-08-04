The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 4.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,404. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

