The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $80.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of MTCH traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $66.53. 137,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 270.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

