The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of TEX opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

