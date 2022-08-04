The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Antonio O. Garza Purchases 8,195 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $982.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

