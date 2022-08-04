The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

