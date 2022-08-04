The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $71.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 50,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,075. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

