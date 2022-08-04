The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

