The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.96). Approximately 442,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 117,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($0.97).

The Mission Marketing Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.50.

About The Mission Marketing Group

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

Further Reading

