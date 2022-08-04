The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

