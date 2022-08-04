The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI) Insider Sells £40,000 in Stock

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI – Get Rating) insider Henry (Harry) George Wilson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,013.60).

Shares of LON:SGI traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,675,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The Stanley Gibbons Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80.

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc engages in the trading and retail of philatelic products. It operates through Philatelic Trading and Retail Operations, Publishing and Philatelic Accessories, and Coins and Medals segments. The company trades in stamps and other philatelic items, coins, medals, and bank notes; develops and operates collectibles Websites; engages in retailing and mail order business; and manufactures philatelic accessories.

