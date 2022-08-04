The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Timken has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,745. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 49.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

