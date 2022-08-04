The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.37. 3,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,301. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

