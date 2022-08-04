The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

