TheStreet Downgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to C

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 161,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

