Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $4.15 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.75 to $4.15 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 1,338,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,238,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.